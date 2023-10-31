Vodafone agrees £4.4bn sale of Spanish arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Vodafone agrees £4.4bn sale of Spanish arm

By Press Association
Mobile phone giant Vodafone has agreed to sell its Spanish business in a deal worth up to five billion euros (£4.37 billion) as the group’s overhaul continues at pace (Yui Mok/PA)
Mobile phone giant Vodafone has agreed to sell its Spanish business in a deal worth up to five billion euros (£4.37 billion) as the group’s overhaul continues at pace (Yui Mok/PA)

Mobile phone giant Vodafone has agreed to sell its Spanish business in a deal worth up to five billion euros (£4.37 billion) as the group’s overhaul continues at pace.

Vodafone chief executive Margherita Della Valle said the move was a further step in “right-sizing our portfolio for growth” as she battles to boost the firm’s profits.

It comes just over four months after it announced a long-awaited merger deal in the UK with Three owner CK Hutchison to create Britain’s biggest mobile phone network worth £15 billion.

Under the Spanish sale, UK-based European telecoms investor Zegona Communications will pay at least 4.1 billion euros (£3.6 billion) in cash and a further 900 million euros (£786 million) in financing in the form of preference shares.

The pair said they have also agreed that Vodafone will provide “certain services” to Vodafone Spain for an annual service charge of around 110 million euros (£96 million).

The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2024.

Vodafone Spain is the third biggest telecoms network in the country after Telefonica and Orange.

The group launched a strategic review of the business in Spain earlier this year after suffering hefty sales falls, blaming a highly competitive market.

Ms Della Valle said: “The sale of Vodafone Spain is a key step in right-sizing our portfolio for growth and will enable us to focus our resources in markets with sustainable structures and sufficient local scale.”

She said the Spanish market had been “challenging with structurally low returns”.

She added: “My priority is to create value through growth and improved returns.

“Following the recently announced transaction in the UK, Spain is the second of our larger markets in Europe where we are taking action to improve the group’s competitiveness and growth prospects.”

Zegona is led by former Virgin Media executives Eamonn O’Hare and Robert Samuelson.

Mr O’Hare, who is chairman and chief executive of Zegona, said: “We are very excited about the opportunity to return to the Spanish telecoms market.

“This financially attractive acquisition marks our third deal in Spain after successful turnarounds at Telecable and Euskaltel.

“With our clearly defined strategy and proven track record, we are confident that we can create significant value for shareholders.”