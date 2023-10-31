IG Group to axe 300 roles amid cost-cutting drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

IG Group to axe 300 roles amid cost-cutting drive

By Press Association
Online trading firm IG Group has revealed plans to axe around 300 jobs as part of an overhaul to save £50 million a year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Online trading firm IG Group has revealed plans to axe around 300 jobs as part of an overhaul to save £50 million a year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Online trading firm IG Group has revealed plans to axe around 300 jobs as part of an overhaul to save £50 million a year.

The group said the cuts will reduce its workforce by about 10% as it struggles amid tougher trading in financial markets.

In a further sign of the more difficult market conditions, investment management firm Brooks Macdonald Group also announced separately on Tuesday that it was cutting about 55 roles to save £4 million a year.

There has been a swathe of job cuts across the City in recent months as firms retrench in the face of a dearth of deals and rising costs.

Barclays and Citi are among those who have been slashing jobs in response, while accountancy firms such as KPMG have also been axing roles due to a slowdown in dealmaking in the City.

IG Group said “softer” market conditions seen in its first quarter had continued into the second quarter.

Its cost-cutting actions also include increasing the use of its “global centres of excellence”, with the aim of making structural savings of £10 million this financial year, rising to £40 million in 2023-24 and £50 million in 2024-25.

In response, it is also reducing its variable costs by an extra £10 million this financial year.

Acting chief executive Charlie Rozes said: “We want to position IG Group as a lean fintech company, and today’s decisive actions ensure a strong platform for future growth.

“We will continuously evaluate and pursue cost efficiency opportunities to create a more agile and scalable organisation.

“Full support will be provided to our people throughout this process and, while these decisions are not easy to take, they will ensure the business is well positioned for continued long-term success.”

On the Brooks Macdonald job cuts, chief executive Andrew Shepherd added: “As an ambitious business, we must respond to evolving market dynamics by taking difficult decisions that will regrettably affect some of our colleagues, but make the group stronger.”