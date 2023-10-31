Help To Save customers receive £146m in bonus payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Help To Save customers receive £146m in bonus payments

By Press Association
Nearly 450,000 people opened a Help To Save account between September 2018 and March 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Low-income earners using Help To Save have collectively received £146 million in bonus payments since the savings scheme launched in September 2018, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The revenue body is encouraging those eligible to take advantage of the savings scheme on World Savings Day (October 31).

Help To Save is a Government savings scheme for low-income earners and offers savers a 50% bonus payment worth up to £1,200 over a maximum of four years.

Nearly 450,000 people opened a Help To Save account between September 2018 and March 2023, HMRC said.

People can check their eligibility and open an account on gov.uk or using the HMRC app.

People may be able to open a Help To Save account if they are receiving working tax credit, child tax credit, or universal credit, for example.

Savers can deposit between between £1 and £50 each month. They earn an extra 50p for every £1 saved and bonuses are paid in the second and fourth years of the account being opened. The bonus payment applies to the highest amount saved within the period. Savers who deposit the maximum amount of £2,400 receive a bonus of £1,200.

More than 90% of savers invested the maximum £50 each month, HMRC said. They could make as many deposits they wanted to each month. Money could be withdrawn at any time but this could affect the bonus payments.

Separate figures from the Insolvency Service on Tuesday showed that the number of people across England and Wales seeking “breathing space” from their debts had increased. There were 23,089 breathing-space registrations in the third quarter of 2023 – a 26% increase compared with the third quarter of 2022.

Victoria Todd, head of the Low Incomes Tax Reform Group, said: “For those who are able to take part, the Help To Save account is a very attractive savings scheme, especially when the saver is able to maximise their bonuses.”