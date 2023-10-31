Odey Asset Management to shut down after allegations against founder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Odey Asset Management to shut down after allegations against founder

By Press Association
Scandal-hit hedge fund Odey Asset Management is to close just months after its founder, Crispin Odey, stepped down amid a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Scandal-hit hedge fund Odey Asset Management is to close just months after a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations against its eponymous founder.

In a short statement on its website, the investment company said it has transferred all funds to new asset managers and is being wound down.

“Odey Asset Management, including Brook Asset Management and Odey Wealth, will be closing,” it said.

“Fund managers and funds have moved to new asset managers.”

The group added: “Staff remain to wind down the business and make sure investors are looked after.”

It comes just five months after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against the firm’s founder, Crispin Odey.

In June, the Financial Times published a series of allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct by Mr Odey, which he denies.

The newspaper – together with Tortoise Media – said it had spoken to 13 women who claimed they were abused or harassed by the 64-year-old fund manager.

He was ousted from the firm in June, shortly after the allegations, and the hedge fund has since been fighting for survival.

The group had around 4.4 billion US dollars (£3.6 billion) in assets under management before the crisis erupted, but the reputational damage saw customers rush to remove their money from the funds it manages, while a raft of banking groups also cut ties with the firm.

Odey Asset Management had hoped to rebrand to distance itself from the scandal, although it had already begun to offload some of its activities and staff to other asset managers in June, soon after the allegations were revealed.