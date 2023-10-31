Full fibre broadband for Britain’s ‘most haunted’ village

A village said to be the most haunted in Britain is the latest area to be upgraded to Openreach’s full fibre broadband.

Residents of Pluckley, Kent have joined the one million homes and businesses across the South East able to upgrade to the ultrafast network.

The location, named by the Guinness World Records as the most haunted village in Britain, has been upgraded thanks to a partnership between local residents, Openreach and the Government.

An Openreach van (Joe Giddens/PA)

Openreach’s chief engineer, Andy Whale said: “Our engineers, local residents and highways authorities worked together to overcome many challenges and it’s a tremendous example of what can be achieved when communities come together for the benefit of everyone.

“Building full fibre in rural locations poses a complex engineering challenge, but the residents will benefit for generations to come.

“It’s been one of the biggest fibre community partnerships we’ve done and I’m very proud of what my team has achieved.”