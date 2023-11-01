GSK hikes outlook after launch of new RSV vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GSK hikes outlook after launch of new RSV vaccine

By Press Association
GSK said that Covid-linked sales had slowed significantly (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Bosses at pharmaceutical giant GSK think their turnover will grow faster than previously expected as the business was helped by a new vaccine launch.

The company said it is still firmly growing despite the significant reduction in sales of Covid-19 products over recent years.

In new figures released on Wednesday morning it said turnover rose 4% during the third quarter, and was 10% higher when ignoring the drop in Covid-19 sales.

It now expects turnover will grow between 12-13% this year, offsetting for Covid and currency movements, compared with the 8-10% it had previously forecast.

Adjusted operating profit rose 6% in the quarter to £2.8 billion. The business now expects that measure to grow 13-15% compared with the 11-13% it had previously guided.

“GSK is delivering strong and sustained performance momentum, with another quarter of double-digit sales and earnings growth,” said chief executive Emma Walmsley.

“Competitive performance was broadly based but benefitted particularly from the outstanding US launch of Arexvy, the world’s first RSV vaccine.”

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is generally harmless for most people, showing up as mild, cold-like symptoms. But it can send infants and older adults to hospital with severe cases.

GSK said that it expects sales of the new vaccine would be around £900 million to £1 billion this year.

It now thinks turnover at its vaccines division will rise 20% this year, from a previous forecast in the “mid-teens”.

Ms Walmsley said: “Our excellent execution supports an upgrade to our full-year 2023 guidance and we have clear momentum as we look ahead to deliver our 2026 outlooks.

“GSK’s longer-term outlook also continues to strengthen, with progress in our vaccines pipeline, the development of our ultra long-acting HIV portfolio and significant new prospects in respiratory.”