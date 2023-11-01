Next brushes off warm autumn weather hit to up profit outlook once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Next brushes off warm autumn weather hit to up profit outlook once again

By Press Association
High street retailer Next has hiked its full-year profit forecast again after better than expected sales, despite unusually warm weather hitting demand for autumn ranges (PA)
High street retailer Next has raised its full-year profit forecast for the fourth time this year after better than expected sales, despite unusually warm weather affecting demand for autumn ranges.

The fashion chain said weekly sales fell by up to 7% in September during the heatwave that month and were also lower during the first half of October.

Sales bounced back, though, as the colder weather kicked in last month – up 16% and 11% in the first two weeks of October respectively – helping overall sales in the group’s third quarter to lift 4%.

This was better than its previous guidance for growth of 2% in the August to October quarter.

Next said it now expects group underlying pre-tax profits to lift 1.7% over the year to £885 million on sales up 3.1%.

This compares with its earlier guidance for profits of £875 million and a 2.6% increase in sales.

The UK basked in the joint-hottest September on record, with the longest heatwave seen for that month after the country recorded seven consecutive days of temperatures above 30C.

Retailers were hit hard by the unseasonable early autumn weather, with shoppers shunning demand for new autumn lines including coats, jackets and knitwear.

Next said sales were “volatile” in its third quarter as a result of the weather pattern, which also saw a cooler than average August.

It said: “We believe the volatility in sales performance is a result of changing weather conditions rather than any underlying changes in the consumer economy.

“In an autumn season cooler weather is good for sales, warmer than average weather depresses sales.”

The group has repeatedly increased its profit outlook, last raising guidance in September after a 5.4% rise in half-year sales.

Its interim results were also boosted by price hikes after a 7% increase over its first half, but it said it would slow down price increases – to 2% – over the autumn and winter.

The latest update also comes after Next recently added another retail brand to its growing empire, snapping up high street rival Fat Face last month for £115.2 million.

It is the latest in flurry of acquisitions by Next, which runs 460 of its own shops, after buying brands including Made.com, Joules and Cath Kidston.