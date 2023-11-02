M&S sorry Christmas advert caused ‘unintentional hurt’ amid Palestinian flag row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M&S sorry Christmas advert caused ‘unintentional hurt’ amid Palestinian flag row

By Press Association
The outtake from the avdert has divided opinion (PA)
The outtake from the avdert has divided opinion (PA)

Marks and Spencer’s apology after posting an outtake from its Christmas advert that showed hats in the colours of the Palestinian flag burning in a fire has divided opinion on social media.

M&S said the intent was to “playfully show that some people don’t enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats” with the image posted to the retailer’s social media of festive red, green and silver paper hats burning in a fireplace.

The image was captioned: “This Christmas, do what you love… like saying no to paper hats” alongside “#LoveThismasNotThatmas.”

Screengrab of an outtake from the advert
Screengrab of the outtake from the advert on Instagram (PA)

M&S said the outtake from the advert it shared on Instagram was recorded in August, months before Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

But some social media users claimed there was a similarity between the colours of the hats and the Palestinian flag, with one user describing the photo as “distasteful”.

Replying to the original post, one commenter wrote: “This is absolutely vile, you should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Another agreed: “Absolutely disgusting. Even if it was recorded in August you should have reshot this image or used technology to make changes. Shame on you!!!”

One user on X, formerly Twitter, said: “How come you have that much hate to deliver disguised as “Christmas celebration”?”

In a statement posted to X on Wednesday night, M&S said: “Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas Clothing and Home advert, which was recorded in August.

“It showed traditional, festive coloured red, green and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate.

“While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don’t enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season, we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused.”

But other shoppers defended M&S and said the chain should not have had to apologise for the image.

One said: “Why are you apologising when it was recorded in August? If some stupid person thinks you have purposely just made it up since the 7th Oct then that’s down to them. Deary me..”

Another wrote: “Oh for heaven’s sake. I don’t often use the word snowflake but this is ridiculous. You’re apologising because people got ‘offended’ by a photo of Christmas hats in a fire grate?”

Queer Eye presenter Tan France, who appears in the advert, said on Instagram: “The ad was shot in August, so maybe you’re reaching with your ridiculous comments.”

M&S released its star-studded Christmas advert this week with the theme that people should shun the endless chores of Christmas and focus on enjoying themselves.