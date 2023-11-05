M&S set to reveal higher profits after growing its share of the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

M&S set to reveal higher profits after growing its share of the market

By Press Association
Marks and Spencer will update shareholders on Wednesday (Charlotte Ball/PA)
Marks and Spencer will update shareholders on Wednesday (Charlotte Ball/PA)

Marks and Spencer is set to unveil growing profits as it gives a glimpse into whether its customers are weathering the cost-of-living storm, or feeling the pinch.

The upmarket supermarket is expected to report higher earnings for the six months to September when it updates shareholders on Wednesday.

It could see pre-tax profits hit around £270 million, up from £206 million this time last year, according to analysts for Numis Research.

M&S is a “highly seasonal business”, analysts said, making more money during the second half of the year, which includes the crucial Christmas sales period.

The company said in August that its half-year earnings are likely to be better than it had previously projected after increasing market share in both its clothing and home, and food businesses over the summer.

It indicates that consumer spending has been resilient despite a challenging backdrop for the retail sector, as higher mortgage costs and household bills have squeezed shoppers’ budgets.

But investors will be looking for evidence that customers might be feeling the pinch, as well as any impact from unusually warm weather affecting demand for autumn clothing ranges.

Fashion chain Next said earlier this week that the heatwave in September temporarily hit sales, with shoppers shunning demand for new autumn lines including coats, jackets and knitwear.

M&S’s update will come less than a week after rival Sainsbury’s said that profits will be at the top end of guidance this year, and said grocery sales had risen by 9% in the second quarter of the year.

Experts pointed out that M&S’s customer base is generally more affluent and could be less impacted by the cost-of-living crisis than those of many of its rivals.

Marks & Spencer Food Hall, Hamilton, Scotland
M&S said it has grown its market share in both its food and clothing businesses (M&S/PA)

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Demand for M&S food has remained strong and is arguably more protected from the rising inflation we’re seeing at the moment.

“At a more premium end of the market, M&S’s core customers aren’t as sensitive to price.

“M&S has potential to gain from an increasing trend of people treating themselves while dining in, rather than spending in restaurants.”

She added that September’s warm weather has been “causing havoc” with consumer spending and could have delayed the shift to new season fashion ranges.

Meanwhile, in the last year, M&S shares have been soaring, up more than 100% in just 12 months, and nearly 140% higher than the two-year low the shares hit in October 2022.

The group’s stellar run on the stock market helped it return to the FTSE 100 in September, four years after it was relegated to the second tier amid falling sales and intense competition.