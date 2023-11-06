Ryanair forecasts further jump in air fares as earnings leap higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ryanair forecasts further jump in air fares as earnings leap higher

By Press Association
Ryanair has forecast a further jump in fares (PA)
Ryanair has cautioned over ongoing steep hikes in air fares as it posted a 59% jump in first-half earnings after record summer demand and higher prices offset rising fuel costs.

The budget airline said air fares surged by 24% on average to around 58 euros (£50) in its first half.

It warned that restrained air capacity across Europe and engine repair woes for some of its rivals is set to mean average fares will remain firmly in double digits this winter.

The Irish carrier is forecasting a “mid-teens percentage” rise in average fares over the final three months of 2023.

Rising prices, together with a marked recovery in demand for air travel over Easter and the summer, helped counter a 29% rise in first half fuel costs to help it post a 59% surge in after-tax profits, to 2.18 billion euros (£1.89 billion) for the six months to September 30.

The group said it expects full-year earnings to rise by up to 30%, forecasting after tax profits of between 1.85 billion euros (£1.6 billion) to 2.05 billion euros (£1.78 billion), up from 1.43 billion euros (£1.24 billion) in 2022-23.

Ryanair
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary (Brian Lawless/PA)

It flew 11% more passengers at 105.4 million over its first half, with the group hailing its highest ever passenger numbers over the peak summer months.

But the half-year was marred by disruption from wildfires across Europe in searing heatwaves, air traffic control (ATC) strikes and a system failure across the UK over the August bank holiday that saw airports grind to a halt at one of the busiest weekends.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, said the full-year out-turn would be held back by a steep increase in fuel cost, “making it unlikely that we’ll replicate last year’s bumper third quarter performance”.

However, the group said its forward bookings are “robust” heading into the Christmas season.

Mr O’Leary said the expected rise in full-year profits comes “despite uncertainty over Boeing deliveries, a significantly higher full year fuel bill (up around 1.1 billion euros on last year), very limited fourth quarter visibility and the risk of weaker consumer spending over coming months”.

He added the guidance “remains highly dependent on the absence of any unforeseen adverse events (for example such as Ukraine or Gaza) between now and the end of March 2024”.