Prudential reports slight slowdown in growth as Hong Kong boosts sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Prudential reports slight slowdown in growth as Hong Kong boosts sales

By Press Association
The Head Offices of Prudential, as the financial services firm revealed higher sales and profits (Chris Young/PA)
The Head Offices of Prudential, as the financial services firm revealed higher sales and profits (Chris Young/PA)

Financial services giant Prudential revealed another rise in sales over the third quarter but reported a slight slowdown.

The company told shareholders “business momentum” continued in the latest period as it was supported by the continued recovery in Hong Kong and parts of China.

The insurance and asset management specialist said on Monday that business profit rose by 37% to 2.14 billion dollars (£1.7 billion) over the nine months to September 30 as a result.

However, this reflected a slight reduction in growth after it saw a 39% rise over the first six months of the year.

Meanwhile, it recorded a 40% rise in Annual Premium Equivalent sales to 4.42 billion dollars (£3.37 billion) for the period, led by growth in Hong Kong.

This compared with 42% sales growth over the first half of 2023.

The company said sales in mainland China are higher than a year earlier, but highlighted that “industry-wide changes in both product and bancassurance distribution regulations” and Prudential’s own efforts to diversify its mix of products have caused “some disruption” to sales.

Anil Wadhwani, chief executive officer of the firm, said: “The new business momentum we saw in the first half of 2023 continued in the third quarter.

“The strength of our distribution capabilities and the diversification of the business across markets, products and channels drove our performance in the nine months to September 30, with 15 of our life markets across Asia and Africa delivering double-digit growth in new business profit.

“Consumer demand in Asia remained resilient and we have seen ongoing demand for both savings and health and protection products from both domestic and Chinese mainland visitor customers in Hong Kong.”