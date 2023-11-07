Fears of rising energy bills and a costly Christmas lead consumers to cut back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears of rising energy bills and a costly Christmas lead consumers to cut back

By Press Association
Some 47% of consumers reported plans to cut back on non-essential spending in order to afford their energy bills throughout autumn and winter (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fears of rising energy bills and a particularly expensive Christmas led consumers to rein in their spending in October as 14% say they have already made mutual agreements to cut back on gift-giving, figures show.

Card spending rose by just 2.6% year-on-year last month, the smallest uplift since last September, Barclays reported.

Spending on essential items also slowed from last month’s 4.6% annual increase to 3.9% – largely down to easing food price inflation but also driven by 69% of consumers continuing to look for ways to cut the cost of their grocery bill.

Amid the heightened price sensitivity, some 70% of shoppers reported noticing a trend known as “slack-filling” – when certain supermarket items contain less of the actual product than is suggested by the size of the packaging.

Among the products most commonly noticed as having been “slack-filled” were crisps (65%), sweets (43%), biscuits (43%), boxes of chocolate (42%) and washing detergent (21%).

More than two fifths of consumers (41%) also report that some Christmas food and drink products appear to be smaller or weigh less despite costing the same or more than last year, such as chocolate boxes (30%), cheese (14%), mince pies (12%), and Christmas pudding and cake (both 11%).

Some seven in 10 consumers (71%) say they now take food and drink from home on days out to avoid paying premium prices at venues.

Non-essential spending was up by just 2% on last October as 47% of consumers reported plans to cut back in order to afford their energy bills throughout autumn and winter, most commonly on takeaways, eating out at restaurants and buying new clothes and accessories.

Adding to consumers’ financial woes, some 36% expect that this Christmas will be more expensive than the last, and 21% are concerned about keeping up with costs during the festive period.

Some 37% say they expect to spend less on Christmas gifts this year, just 13% anticipate spending more and 18% have started buying presents to spread out the cost, while 14% have spoken to loved ones to make a mutual agreement to cut back on gift-giving.

Jack Meaning, chief UK economist at Barclays, said: “It looks as though the oomph continues to go out of squeezed UK consumers.

“The latest transaction data shows they are pulling back from discretionary spending and increasingly worried about their future ability to spend, adding to the picture painted by other data.

“While some of these effects might be being amplified by unseasonal weather, it’s hard to dismiss the growing evidence.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between October 20-24.