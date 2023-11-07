Only 1% of firms align spending with decarbonisation goals, research shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Only 1% of firms align spending with decarbonisation goals, research shows

By Press Association
Research suggests just 1% of firms have aligned the capital expenditure to decarbonisation efforts (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Only 1% of firms in high-emitting sectors have aligned their future capital expenditures with long-term decarbonisation goals, new research suggests.

The Transition Pathway Initiative Centre (TPI) at the London School of Economics (LSE) accessed the transition plans of more than 1,000 global companies.

The centre’s analysis, published on Tuesday, includes the largest companies in sectors like oil and gas, steel, and coal mining.

The firms covered collectively constitute at least 90% of the total market capitalisation of those high-emitting sectors, the centre said.

They include HSBC, Vodafone, Walgreen Boots Alliance, Whirlpool, Drax Group, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Anglo American, Tata Steel BP and Uber Technologies.

The researchers found that only one in 20 companies have disclosed quantified plans on how they will meet their greenhouse gas targets.

On particular actions, only 1% of companies have aligned their future capital expenditures with long-term decarbonisation goals, while only 2% have committed to phasing out capital expenditure in carbon-intensive assets or products.

Meanwhile, only 2% have clarified the role that will be played by offsets and negative emissions technologies within their transition plans.

The analysis also suggests that only 52% of companies have undertaken climate scenario planning and only 48% have incorporated climate risks and opportunities into their long-term strategies.

Less than half (45%) have disclosed the actions they will take to meet their emissions reduction targets.

While 73% of firms have shared some scope three emissions data – those from their suppliers and products sold – there is a steep decline to 34% of firms sharing materially important scope three emissions.

However, the researchers identified areas where companies have performed better in terms of decarbonisation efforts.

They found that 84% are disclosing emissions targets, 98% are disclosing policy commitments to act and 92% are sharing data on their scope one and two
emissions – those from operations and energy use.

Meanwhile, 83% have outlined the board’s responsibility when it comes to decarbonisation.

Some sectors were found to score better in terms of comprehensive climate plans, targets and actions, which included electrical utilities, oil and gas, consumer goods and airlines.

But coal mining, cement, paper and shipper scored the lowest across the board.

Simon Dietz, TPI Centre’s research director and professor of environmental policy at LSE, said: “These results show that while companies’ management and governance of climate change have in many ways improved, they have yet to come up with the detailed, quantified and costed transition plans needed in this critical decade.”