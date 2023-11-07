Amazon workers to strike in long-running pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazon workers to strike in long-running pay row

By Press Association
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry earlier in the year (Phil Barnett/PA)
Amazon workers will launch a series of strikes on Tuesday in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB union at the online giant’s Coventry site will walk out for three days, and again on November 24 – Black Friday.

The union announced that around 1,000 workers will be on strike after criticising a pay offer it said was worth £1 an hour.

Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, is expected to be hit by strike action internationally, with Amazon workers set to take industrial action in Europe and the USA.

Rachel Fagan, GMB organiser, said: “The action will hit some of Amazon’s busiest days in the lead-up to Black Friday and will bring total days lost to industrial action to nearly 30.

“This is an unprecedented and historic moment with low-paid workers taking on one of the world’s most powerful corporations.

“This is our members’ response to the failure of Amazon bosses to listen.

“Coventry is the beating heart of Amazon’s distribution network; strike action this week and on Black Friday will ripple throughout the company’s UK logistics.

“As Black Friday looms, Amazon must urgently reconsider their priorities or risk strike action causing widespread disruption to customers and the public.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern, work environment.

“At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with the job, as does the ability to communicate directly with the leadership of the company.”

The company added that its minimum starting pay is between £11.80 and £12.50 an hour depending on location for all full-time, part-time and seasonal roles and from April 2024, minimum starting pay will increase to between £12.30 and £13 per hour, depending on location.

The increases represent a £170 million investment in pay and mean Amazon’s minimum starting pay will have risen by 20% in two years, and 50% since 2018.