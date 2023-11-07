Grocery price inflation falls to single digits for first time in 16 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Grocery price inflation falls to single digits for first time in 16 months

By Press Association
Spending on promotions has now hit 27.2% of total grocery sales, according to Kantar (PA)
Grocery price inflation has fallen to single digits for the first time in 16 months, figures show.

Prices across grocers were 9.7% higher than a year ago over the four weeks to October 29, down from the previous month’s 11%, analysts Kantar said.

It is the eighth consecutive decline in the rate of price rises since the figure peaked at 17.5% in March, and the first time the figure has fallen below 10% since July last year.

However, despite the milestone, consumers are only seeing year-on-year price falls in a limited number of categories, including butter, dried pasta and milk, according to Kantar’s data.

Spending on promotions has now hit 27.2% of total grocery sales as shoppers continue to try to cut their bills – the highest level since last Christmas and a significant increase since last October when the figure was less than a quarter.

Consumers are also continuing to turn to own-label lines, which have grown ahead of their branded counterparts every month since February last year and saw a sales boost of 8% over the last four weeks.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Retailers continue to look at ways of softening the blow for shoppers and slowing the rate of price rises.

“This has included upping the ante on promotions – every single one of the grocers increased the proportion of sales through deals versus last year, which is something that has only happened on one other occasion in nearly 10 years.

“It’s now been over a year-and-a-half of pinched pockets and people are continuing to respond by trading down on the items they’re putting into their baskets. The gap between own-label and branded goods is at its narrowest since spring last year.”

Lidl was again the fastest-growing retailer in October, with sales over the last quarter up by 14.7% to take a market share of 7.6%.

Fellow discounter Aldi sat beside Waitrose as one of only two grocers to increase its number of shoppers year-on-year, attracting 207,000 more customers than last year.

Aldi and Waitrose increased their sales by 13.2% and 5.4% respectively to take 9.7% and 4.6% of the market.

Mr McKevitt added: “The typical customer walking through the doors of the discounters is now representative of the country as a whole, with 54% of Aldi and Lidl’s sales coming from the more affluent ‘ABC1’ social group – close to the national average of 55%.

“Discounters are making their mark in frozen items and fresh groceries like meat and veg, with these categories constituting a higher proportion of their sales than the traditional retailers.”