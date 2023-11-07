Alleged Patisserie Valerie fraudsters will not face trial until 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alleged Patisserie Valerie fraudsters will not face trial until 2026

By Press Association
The bakery chain went into administration with a £94 million hole in its accounts in 2019 (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Four people accused of fraud after the collapse of bakery chain Patisserie Valerie will not face trial until 2026, a court heard.

Christopher Marsh, a former director and chief financial officer of Patisserie Holdings, the company behind Patisserie Valerie, and his wife, accountant Louise Marsh, were charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Marsh’s former number two, financial controller Pritesh Mistry, and financial consultant Nilesh Lad, also face fraud charges.

An investigation was launched by the SFO in 2018 into a case which saw the bakery chain, which had 200 stores, tumble into administration with a £94 million hole in its accounts in 2019.

Patisserie Valerie court case
The four defendants were released on bail after the hearing at Southwark Crown Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The four defendants sat in the dock at Southwark Crown Court, central London, on Tuesday, speaking only to confirm their names.

Christopher Marsh, 49, and Louise Marsh, 55, both from St Albans, Hertfordshire, Mistry, 41, from Leicester, and Lad, 50, from Harrow, north-west London, all face charges of conspiracy to defraud.

Christopher Marsh, Mistry and Lad also face five charges of fraud by false representation and one of making or supplying an article for use in fraud.

Christopher Marsh also faces a charge of making false representations as a company director.

None of the defendants were asked to enter any pleas on Tuesday.

All four were granted conditional bail and ordered not to contact each other, except for Christopher and Louise Marsh, who live together.

They will appear at the same court on April 26 next year to enter pleas and are scheduled for trial on March 2 2026.