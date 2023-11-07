FTSE ends day with small fall as natural resources drag index lower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE ends day with small fall as natural resources drag index lower

By Press Association
Oil giants Shell and BP were close to the bottom of the FTSE 100 on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Oil giants Shell and BP were close to the bottom of the FTSE 100 on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The FTSE 100 treaded water for a second session in a row on Tuesday after some of the country’s biggest natural resource companies offset the strong results from the retail and housebuilding sector.

By the end of the day the index had gained 7.72 points, or 0.1%, finishing the day at 7410.04.

It followed an even more anaemic result from London’s top index on Monday, when the index gained a meagre 0.03 points.

Primark owner AB Foods was close to the top of the index after revealing that profit rose by more than a quarter to more than £1.3 billion in the year to September 16.

At the top of the index it was rubbing shoulders with fellow retailers Ocado, Frasers and Marks & Spencer.

“European markets have seen another muted and lacklustre session with the FTSE 100 treading water helped by resilience in the retail sector after a positive update from Primark owner Associated British Foods, and the latest Kantar survey that grocery price inflation slowed to its lowest level since July 2022, giving a boost to the retail sector,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“The Primark owner announced a solid set of annual results as well as uprating its operating margin guidance for 2024, pushing the shares towards the top of the FTSE 100.”

But falling prices for energy and metals weighed on the natural resource sector. Mining giants Anglo America, Antofagasta and Glencore were all near the bottom of the FTSE, joined by Centrica, BP and Shell.

In Europe the Dax index was up 0.1%, while the Cac 40 dropped 0.4%.

New York’s S&P 500 was up 0.3%, and its neighbour the Dow Jones had gained 0.2% shortly after markets in Europe had closed.

In company news, the boss of Naked Wines stepped down as the company warned that its earnings and revenue targets would be missed. Shares plunged by nearly 33% after the news. The business said that revenue will fall between 12-16% this year, compared to previous guidance of a 8-12% fall.

Shares in Persimmon, the housebuilder, rose 6.4% as it reported a rise in demand last month. The company said that forward sales increased in the period since its half-year results from £1.4 billion to £1.6 billion.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Beazley, up 37.5p to 567.5p, AB Foods, up 144p to 2,250p, Ocado, up 20.2p to 550.2p, Frasers, up 24.5p to 833.5p, and Natwest Group, up 5.4p to 195.2p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, down 78.5p to 2,139.5p, Antofagasta, down 46p to 1,303.5p, Endeavour Mining, down 42p to 1,692p, Glencore, down 10.4p to 431.6p, and Centrica, down 3.55p to 150.85p.