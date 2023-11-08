Soaring food sales drive M&S to bigger-than-expected profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Soaring food sales drive M&S to bigger-than-expected profit

By Press Association
Marks & Spencer has reported bumper profits (Ian West/PA)
Marks & Spencer has revealed stronger-than-expected profits for the past half year after it was buoyed by a surge in food sales.

The company, which has undergone a significant turnaround plan in recent years including a raft of store closures, said it will hand shareholders a dividend for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, as a result of the performance.

Boss Stuart Machin said the business saw strong sales momentum continue into October, with customers responding well to Christmas products.

However, M&S cautioned that the outlook for consumers remains “uncertain”, flagging the impact of “the highest interest rates in 20 years, deflation, geopolitical events, and erratic weather”.

Stuart Machin, Marks & Spencer chief executive
Stuart Machin, Marks & Spencer chief executive (M&S/PA)

It came after the retailer posted a pre-tax profit of £325.6 million for the six months to September 30, up 56.2% on the same period last year.

Analysts had predicted it would reveal a profit of around £276 million.

Meanwhile, revenues increased by 10.8% to £6.13 billion for the period, boosted by a 14.7% rise in food sales.

It said growth in the grocery arm was driven by investment into improving value amid a continued inflationary backdrop.

Meanwhile, its clothing and home division witnessed a 5.7% rise in sales, with particularly strong demand for holiday clothes and denim.

M&S said it also benefited from a cost reduction in its logistics networks as well as improved currency and freight rates.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of M&S, said: “Our strategy to reshape M&S for growth has delivered strong results in the first half.

“We have maintained our relentless focus on trusted value, giving our customers exceptional quality product at the best possible price.

“There will be challenges and headwinds in the year ahead, and progress won’t be linear, but we are ambitious for future growth and are driving what is in our control.”