Drinkers flock to Wetherspoons despite cost pressures as sales jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Drinkers flock to Wetherspoons despite cost pressures as sales jump

By Press Association
Wetherspoons said like-for-like sales jumped 9.5% over the latest quarter (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wetherspoons said like-for-like sales jumped 9.5% over the latest quarter (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has revealed a jump in sales over the past quarter as it saw strong demand for its value-focused drink and food offer.

It comes as hospitality chains have reported resilient demand from customers despite the continued increase in the cost of living.

Wetherspoons, which runs 816 pubs across the UK, said it witnessed a 9.5% rise in like-for-like sales over the 14 weeks to November 5.

This growth was particularly driven by a 10.7% increase in its bar sales.

Meanwhile, it reported food sales grew by 8.2%, sales through slot and fruit machines was up 10% and hotel room sales were up 6.2% for the period.

Tim Martin announces Wetherspoon results
JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said the firm is increasing investment in its pubs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

During the latest quarter, the pub group said it opened one new pub at Heathrow airport.

It also sold four pubs and surrendered the lease of six other pubs.

The update comes a month after the company revealed it swung back to a profit as it continued its post-pandemic recovery.

Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin said inflation pressures “have eased” in recent months but stressed that inflationary pressures are still high above pre-pandemic levels, “putting pressure on suppliers and the wider economy”.

He added: “Sales in the first 14 weeks of the financial year have continued the pattern of gradual improvement which has followed the ending of lockdowns and restrictions.

“The company is increasing investment in existing pubs in the current financial year to approximately £70 million.

“Areas of investment include new staff rooms, changing rooms, glass racks above bars and air conditioning.”