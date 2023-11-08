Rail union leader pledges to continue campaigning for pay deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail union leader pledges to continue campaigning for pay deal

By Press Association
Mick Lynch has pledged to continue his campaign (Lucy North/PA)
A union leader has pledged to continue with a long-running campaign over pay and conditions on the railways which remains deadlocked after 18 months.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), said his aim remains to achieve a negotiated settlement to the dispute.

There is little sign of a breakthrough despite more than a year of industrial action which has caused travel chaos for millions of passengers since the row started in the summer of 2022.

Mr Lynch attacked the Government, saying it had failed on rail reform while pressing ahead with controversial plans to ensure minimum levels of service during strikes.

Ministers announced this week that 40% of services would have to run on strike days, saying action was needed to make sure people can travel during days of industrial action.

The Government has described the move as “proportionate”,  but Mr Lynch said it was the most “draconian attack” on trade union rights in a generation.

He said: “Ministers have neglected their responsibilities by failing to integrate our railways under a public ownership model in the best interests of passengers and railway workers.

“Instead, they continue to prioritise and fixate on bankrolling our profiteering model which sees vast wealth in the railways leave the sector, going into dividends and shareholders’ pockets.”

He said the Williams Review into the future of the railways was published years ago, but money had “continued to leak out of a fragmented and incoherent privatised railway network”.

Mr Lynch added: “Following our success alongside other groups in preventing the mass closure of ticket offices, RMT will continue to campaign for a properly funded and publicly run railway network alongside winning a negotiated settlement for our members in the national dispute.”

The Government used the King’s Speech on Tuesday to announce that it intends to bring forward a draft Bill to enable the establishment of Great British Railways to drive the industry forward.