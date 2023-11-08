Lidl to roll out body-worn cameras to staff at all stores amid shoplifting surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Lidl to roll out body-worn cameras to staff at all stores amid shoplifting surge

By Press Association
Lidl GB said it would invest £2 million to ensure every shop had the new security measure (WCCTV/PA)
Lidl GB said it would invest £2 million to ensure every shop had the new security measure (WCCTV/PA)

Lidl has said it will roll out body-worn cameras to staff in all its stores after a surge in shoplifting and violence towards workers.

It claimed this would make it the first UK supermarket firm to ensure bodycams were used in every store, although it is understood it would not be required for every staff member.

Other retailers, such as Tesco, have provided workers with the option to wear the cameras or launched trials in recent months.

Lidl figures
Lidl said staff would receive training to ensure the cameras were ‘used safely’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lidl GB, which has over 960 UK shops, said it would invest £2 million to make sure every shop had the new security measures, with the rollout due to be complete by spring next year.

Bosses at the retailer said staff “will receive training to ensure the cameras are used safely and in a way that protects an individual’s privacy”.

Last month, Lidl was among 10 retailers, including Tesco and John Lewis, to commit £60,000 of funding and launch Project Pegasus to help fund a police crackdown on shoplifting.

Retailers told Home Secretary Suella Braverman that action was needed over the sharp rise in retail crime.

Industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium said its 2023 crime survey showed that incidents of violence and abuse towards industry workers had almost doubled against pre-pandemic levels to 867 incidents every day in the latest year.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive at Lidl GB, said: “As a business with over 960 stores across the length and breadth of the country, safety and security has always been an absolute priority for us.

“While our stores are typically safe environments, retail crime is something that is impacting the whole industry.

“Our investment into ensuring all our stores have body-worn cameras is just one of the ways we’re taking action to protect and provide reassurance to our colleagues and customers.”