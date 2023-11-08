Deal means Safestyle customers will get windows installed

Administrators for Safestyle have agreed a deal that will allow customers who were left high and dry by the company’s collapse to have their windows fitted.

The company behind Anglian Windows has agreed to contact all Safestyle customers in the weeks ahead and arrange for their orders to be fulfilled.

Customers were told last week that their orders would not be fulfilled after the business entered administration.

But administrators at Interpath Advisory said that the new deal would allow those who had booked an installation as well as those who were part-way through one, to get their windows or doors fitted.

Customers who are already part-way through the installation will be prioritised, they said.

They warned customers to be wary of any scams from people pretending to be from either company.

Joint administrator Rick Harrison said: “We understand the uncertainty felt by customers following Safestyle UK falling into administration last week.

“We’re therefore pleased to have reached this agreement with Anglian Home Improvements which gives Safestyle UK customers the certainty and peace of mind that their home improvement projects can now be completed by Anglian.”

Peter Mottershead, executive chairman of Anglian Home Improvements, said: “We were keen to support in what we know is a very difficult situation, and so hope that this will go some way towards alleviating the concern and burden on those Safestyle UK customers who have been impacted.

“Our customer service teams will be making contact with customers in the coming days and weeks to arrange completion of orders, prioritising those who were part-way through the installation process.

“I can also confirm that Anglian will honour the terms of the contract, including the price, that had previously been agreed with each customer.”