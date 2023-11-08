FTSE continues uninspiring week with another small drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE continues uninspiring week with another small drop

By Press Association
Shares in the City closed down on Wednesday (Daniel Leal/PA)
Shares in the City closed down on Wednesday (Daniel Leal/PA)

The FTSE 100 continued one of its most uninspiring weeks in years on Wednesday as it registered another tiny fall.

The index was pulled lower again by its energy components – with National Grid, BP and Shell all falling during the day, alongside mining giants like Anglo American and Fresnillo.

But that was outweighed almost entirely by other parts of the index. Marks & Spencer was at the top of the FTSE after its results on Wednesday morning, joined not far behind by fellow retailer AB Foods.

By the end of the day, the FTSE 100 had fallen 8.32 points, or 0.1%, ending at 7,401.72.

It has been a deeply boring week for watchers of London’s top index. The FTSE 100 gained 0.03 points on Monday before losing 7.72 points on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the FTSE looked like an outlier in Europe, as the German Dax index closed up 0.5% while France’s Cac 40 had gained 0.7%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was flat and the Dow Jones was down 0.1% shortly after European markets closed.

“After a slow start to the week, things have picked up for stocks. European markets have made solid gains while on Wall Street things are more muted,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“But overall the outlook in the short-term continues to look good for stock markets.

“Oil is down sharply from its highs and inflation expectations have come down too. Investors no longer seem to fear that more rate hikes are on their way, though they do seem to be getting a little ahead of themselves in anticipating multiple rate cuts in 2024.”

The pound was unchanged at 1.229 dollars and dropped 0.1% to 1.148 euros.

In company news, Marks & Spencer’s shares soared 8.9% after the business revealed a better-than-expected profit for the last six months.

The retailer said that pre-tax profit was £325.6 million in the period to the end of September, up 56% and nearly £50 million more than analysts had expected.

Elsewhere Reach, which publishes the Daily Mirror and Express, said it plans to cut another 450 jobs as it tries to cut costs.

Shares in the company remained largely untouched by the news, ending the day up 0.1%.

Fellow media company ITV also revealed cuts, saying it would spend £10 million less on content this year, although it would still spend £1.3 billion.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Marks & Spencer, up 18.9p to 244.1p, Rolls-Royce, up 6.4p to 232.4p, AB Foods, up 57p to 2,307p, 3i Group, up 48p to 2,041p, and Unite Group, up 20.5p to 943p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Hargreaves Lansdown, down 17p to 710.8p, National Grid, down 20.4p to 969.8p, Anglo American, down 44p to 2,095.5p, SSE, down 34p to 1,627.5p, and BT, down 2.5p to 121.55p.