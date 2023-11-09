Advertisers set to spend record £9.5bn during Christmas season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Advertisers set to spend record £9.5bn during Christmas season

By Press Association
Image from John Lewis and Partners’ 2023 Christmas advert (John Lewis and Partners/PA)
Advertisers are set to spend a record £9.5 billion during the Christmas season, according to latest figures.

The amount is up 4.8% on last year’s then-record £9 billion and shows the continued importance of the ads during the festive period, the Advertising Association (AA) said.

A survey by the AA for this year’s Christmas ad season found that almost half of all adults (48%) credited Christmas ads with helping to spark gift ideas, while 70% of young adults aged 25 to 34 found the ads to be the “ultimate festive mood booster”.

Many of the UK’s biggest brands have already released blockbuster Christmas ads this year, such as John Lewis, Boots and Tesco.

Celebrities have played a major role this year, with John Lewis’s ad soundtracked with an original song performed by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Sainsbury’s featuring Eighties pop legend Rick Astley and Asda’s involving a cameo by festive favourite Michael Buble.

The ads, which are all distinctly upbeat in tone this season, as opposed to the tearjerkers of previous years, have all arrived within days of each other, following a well-established pattern between advertisers, agencies, and media owners.

AA commercial director Sharon Lloyd Barnes said: “Christmas advertising is an integral part of the festive season.

“From offering gift ideas to inspiring holiday cheer, the annual display of brand creativity consistently entertains and warms hearts.

“One of advertising’s major roles is to help people choose between products and services. Whether it’s an outdoor ad for a local Christmas fair, or a big budget campaign for a high street brand, advertising is there to help people know about the options available to them.”

Matt Bourn, communications director at the AA, said: “The ads we will see this year will be among top contenders for some of the best ads worldwide, going on to win awards and reinforcing the UK’s position as a global hub for advertising, creativity, and storytelling.”