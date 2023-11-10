Shares drop after hawkish comments from Fed chair Powell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shares drop after hawkish comments from Fed chair Powell

By Press Association
Shares in the City fell rapidly on Friday.(Yui Mok/PA)
London’s top index ended what had been a fairly quiet week with a major slump on Friday.

In a European downturn the FTSE 100 fell 95.12 points, or 1.28% to end the day at 7360.55.

It came after Jereme Powell, the head of the US Federal Reserve, said interest rates could still keep going up.
“European stocks are taking a hit on profit taking ahead of the weekend,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Following hawkish comments by Fed chair Jerome Powell in which he stated that the central bank remains focused on combating inflation and that he could not guarantee a halt to rate hikes, several Asian and European stock indices slid substantially ahead of the weekend.

“Despite Thursday’s disappointing US 30-year treasury bond auction driving bond yields higher and US consumer sentiment falling for a fourth straight month, US indices remained in the green.”

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe, the S&P 500 had gained 0.81%, while the Dow Jones was 0.51% higher

In the UK it was the mining sector that weighed on the FTSE 100, as well as drugmaker AstraZeneca. Drinks company Diageo was unrivalled for the bottom place on the FTSE after it unveiled a profit warning.

At the end of the day in Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index fell 0.77%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.96%.

On currency markets the pound had gained 0.09% against the dollar at 1.2208 and had risen 0.08% against the euro at 1.1439.

In company news, Diageo’s shares plummeted 12.2% after the business said its Latin America and Caribbean business has struggled.

The “materially weaker” outlook in the region caused the Guinness and Baileys maker to downgrade its growth forecast for the year.

Elsewhere, NatWest said that its former chief executive Dame Alison Rose would not be getting up to £7.6 million after leaving the bank under a cloud.

She will get £2.4 million for her notice period and an old bonus. Shares in the bank dropped 1.1%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were BAE Systems, up 13.5p to 1,103.5p, SSE, up 18.5p to 1,680p, Marks & Spencer, up 2.3p to 246.4p, Shell, up 14.5p to 2,629.5p, and BP, up 2.5p to 477.85p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Diageo, down 395p to 2,850p, Ocado, down 30.4p to 514.6p, Fresnillo, down 26.8p to 516.6p, WPP, down 25.4p to 701.2p, and AstraZeneca, down 346p to 10,090p.