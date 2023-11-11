Councils call for 20% uplift for Healthy Start to meet food inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Councils call for 20% uplift for Healthy Start to meet food inflation

By Press Association
A six month old baby eats puree during weaning.
Healthy Start payments need to increase by 20% to compensate for increases in the cost of food, councils have said.

The scheme, which helps pregnant women or families with children under the age of four with the cost of food and milk, does not currently cover the price of any available first infant formula, the Local Government Association (LGA) said.

It has called for support for families with a baby under the age of one to rise from £8.50 a week to £10.47 a week, and payments for families with a baby between the ages of one and four to increase from £4.25 to £5.24 a week.

The LGA said it reached its figures by taking the scheme’s initial payments of £5.60 for families with a baby under the age of one at its launch in April 2006 and applying food price inflation to it to arrive at £10.47, with the same principle applied to the 2006 amount of £2.80 to reach £5.24 for families with infants between the ages of one and four.

The LGA, which represents councils in England and Wales, is asking for the Government to use the upcoming Autumn Statement to increase Healthy Start payments in line with current inflation and commit to reviewing the value of the scheme every six months.

Of those eligible for Healthy Start in England, 70% have taken up the scheme – a 7% increase from the start of the year, according to latest figures.

However, 141,970 eligible pregnant women, babies and infants missed out on the scheme in October 2023 alone, equivalent to the entire population of Blackpool.

The LGA said its analysis suggested those missing out were families with less confidence managing money or those who could not speak English well, or at all.

Councils are also asking the Government to expand access to the scheme to include all children who are facing food insecurity and poverty, which it said would help in addressing diet-related inequalities resulting from low incomes.

David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “Healthy Start is a vitally important programme which has helped families get access to healthy and affordable food since it was established nearly 20 years ago.

“However, the scheme has not kept pace with rising food inflation and does not fully meet the value of essential items such as baby formula.

“We are asking the Government to consider using the Autumn Statement to uplift the value of the scheme to bring it in line with inflation and review every six months.

“This is an essential way of ensuring the neediest babies, children and pregnant people get the nutrients they need.”