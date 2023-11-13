Asda owner EG Group to acquire Tesla’s ultra-fast chargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda owner EG Group to acquire Tesla’s ultra-fast chargers

By Press Association
Petrol station giant EG Group has announced it will acquire electric car manufacturer Tesla’s network of ultra-fast chargers (John Walton/PA)
Petrol station giant EG Group has announced it is to acquire electric car manufacturer Tesla’s network of ultra-fast chargers.

EG, run by Asda owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa, said the chargers will be branded evpoint and will be available to all electric vehicle drivers.

Tesla so-called Superchargers are popular among EV drivers for their reliability and speed.

They could initially only be used to charge the company’s cars, but have been available to drivers of all electric vehicle brands in the UK since a trial in November last year.

Tesla’s chargers are well-regarded by EV drivers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Zuber Issa said: “Securing this best-in-class equipment from Tesla marks another milestone for evpoint and is hugely exciting for us.

“It is the first deal of its kind entered into by Tesla with a third-party charge point operator in Europe and will transform how our customers charge their vehicles and how they interact with EG.

“Since installing our first EV charger back in 2012, we have continued to invest in the technology.

“This deal will accelerate the delivery of vital charging infrastructure for motorists to help power the transition to net zero.”

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, said: “The rapid installation of reliable, easy-to-use EV charging infrastructure is the right step towards a sustainable future and a key area of focus for us at Tesla.

“For this reason, we’re excited to make our fast-charging hardware available for purchase to EG Group and other leaders in the space.”

As of August, there were more than 1,100 Tesla chargers across the UK in 115 locations, according to the RAC.