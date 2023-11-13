Dried-up deals market leaves Takeover Panel with its first deficit in years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dried-up deals market leaves Takeover Panel with its first deficit in years

By Press Association
The number of company takeovers slowed significantly in the second part of the year, according to the Takeover Panel (Ian West/PA)
The body which regulates company acquisitions in the UK has recorded its first financial deficit in several years after a large decline in the number of deals being sealed.

The Takeover Panel, which is funded by a levy on deals, said it had a deficit of £3.8 million after interest and tax during the last financial year. It was down from a surplus of £1.7 million a year earlier.

The body said that in the second part of the year – the six months to March – there was a “significant decline” in the flow of deals in the UK.

It blamed “a difficult economic environment and challenging debt markets” for the issue.

It said that there had been 48 firm offers in the year as a whole, 12 of which were valued at above £1 billion. None of the billion-pound deals were announced in the second half of the year.

“This substantial decline in market activity, coupled with exceptional legal costs this year, has led to the panel recording its first deficit for several years,” said chairman Chris Saul.

“The start of the year to March 2024 has shown some increase in activity although it is not yet clear how strong or sustained this will be.”

The big deals are particularly important for the panel. It charges a levy based on the size of the deal. So every deal valued at £1 billion or more gets it an income of at least £130,000, more if they are bigger.

This compares with a fee of just £5,500 if the deal is worth between £5-10 million.

The Takeover Panel is tasked with enforcing the Takeover Code, a set of rules intended to ensure that shareholders are treated fairly during any merger or acquisition.