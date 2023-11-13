Shop workers suffering daily abuse and fear for safety, retail charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shop workers suffering daily abuse and fear for safety, retail charity warns

By Press Association
Businesses have signed an open letter to policing minister Chris Philp calling for more police action over high levels of abuse (Alamy/PA)

Shop workers are experiencing hundreds of incidents of abuse every day, new research has shown, as staff at chains including Tesco, H&M and John Lewis have spoken out.

Two in five workers are shouted at, spat on, threatened with violence or hit every week, according to the Retail Trust’s survey of more than 1,600 staff from 200 companies.

The charity, which runs a wellbeing helpline and offers counselling for retail workers, said it wants all incidents to be reported and is calling on customers to better respect Britain’s staff ahead of the busy Christmas period.

The research comes as a group of more than 55 leading businesses, including Sainsbury’s and Boots, have signed an open letter to policing minister Chris Philp calling for more police action over high levels of abuse.

The vast majority of retail workers have faced some abuse at work, ranging from being shouted at to being physically assaulted, the Retail Trust found.

But around a quarter admitted that they do not report assaults at work.

One 34-year-old customer adviser from Essex, who wished to stay anonymous, said they were once punched in the face by a customer, and spoke about facing “daily” in-store abuse.

“Unfortunately, customers have learnt that if they yell, scream or get abusive, they often get exactly what they want,” they told the charity.

“If we employed a zero-aggression policy it might help, but police need to take assaults seriously.”

Moses, a 42-year-old department store manager from Essex, said he had been physically attacked by shoplifters between 20 and 30 times over the last two decades.

He also suggested that the issue has worsened since the Covid pandemic, which saw the introduction of social distancing measures in shops.

John Lewis Made With Care brand
John Lewis chair Sharon White said there has been a rise in ‘organised gangs’ raiding stores (Mike Egerton/PA)

Julie, a 61-year-old store manager from Hampshire, told the charity she was threatened by a man earlier this year who said “I will flob down your throat and then kill you”, after trying to return an item for cash shortly after stealing it.

“I have worked in retail for 23 years and I have never known it so bad,” she said.

Retail groups such as Co-op have recently urged police forces to do more to tackle violence in shops, while John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White flagged a rise in “organised gangs” raiding stores.

Chris Brook Carter, the Retail Trust’s chief executive, said: “Thousands of shop workers are contacting us to say they now fear for their safety, and this is simply unacceptable.

“Every day we’re hearing from people who have been shouted at, spat on, threatened or hit at work, sometimes several times a week, so we’re very concerned.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “We need the Government to introduce a standalone offence to send a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated, and to help police allocate appropriate resources to challenge and deter potential offenders.

“We also call on customers to show colleagues the respect they deserve when doing their jobs. We must all work together to stamp out this scourge of crime.”