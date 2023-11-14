Vodafone price hikes help lift sales while profit slumps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Vodafone price hikes help lift sales while profit slumps

By Press Association
Vodafone has been freeing up cash by selling off parts of the business. (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone has been freeing up cash by selling off parts of the business. (Yui Mok/PA)

Vodafone has reported rising service sales after hiking prices but revealed a slump in its half-year profit.

The mobile phone giant has been steaming ahead with an overhaul which has seen it shed thousands of jobs this year.

It reported a 4.2% increase in service revenues – meaning the income from its global telecoms services – in the six months to September, compared with the same period last year.

The uplift was driven by growth in Europe and Africa, with sales ticking up in Germany, the group’s largest market.

Vodafone raised broadband and mobile prices in Germany, which it said led to it losing hundreds of thousands of customers but helped boost revenues per customer.

It also saw higher contract prices help boost mobile service sales in the UK, and said it grew its customer base for spin-off digital brand Voxi, which offers unlimited social media use on all its plans.

But the company swung to a pre-tax loss of £550 million over the half year, compared with a profit of £1.7 billion this time last year.

The firm, which is planning to merge its UK business with Three UK, is set to cut about 11,000 jobs across the global group over three years amid plans to improve its performance.

Around 2,700 job cuts were completed over the latest period, the company revealed.

The merger with Three UK is expected to be completed before the end of next year, which it says will give customers greater choice and more value, and drive competition in the market.

UK mobile phone networks stock
Vodafone’s UK business is planning to merge with Three UK by the end of next year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

However, the move has led to criticism from consumer group Which? which warned that it risks raising prices and lowering service quality for customers.

The telecoms giant has also been freeing up cash by selling off parts of the business.

Last month it agreed to sell its Spanish arm for £4.4 billion, and it has previously agreed to sell its Hungarian and Ghanaian divisions.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone’s group chief executive, said: “During the first half of the year, we have delivered improved revenue growth in nearly all of our markets and have returned to growth in Germany in the second quarter.

“Vodafone’s transformation is progressing. Our focus on customers and simplifying our business is beginning to bear fruit, although much more needs to be done.”