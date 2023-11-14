Halifax, First Direct and HSBC UK among lenders cutting mortgage rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halifax, First Direct and HSBC UK among lenders cutting mortgage rates

By Press Association
Major lenders have announced new mortgage rate cuts, widening the choice for borrowers searching for deals under the 5% mark (Peter Byrne/PA)
Major lenders have announced new mortgage rate cuts, widening the choice for borrowers searching for deals under the 5% mark.

First Direct announced rate cuts of up to 0.40 percentage points from Tuesday.

Halifax also announced cuts to its mortgage rates by up to 0.46 percentage points from Wednesday.

This includes cutting a five-year fix for borrowers with a 10% deposit by 0.24 percentage points to reach 4.97%.

The lending giant will also be reducing a five-year fix for borrowers with a 40% deposit by 0.20 percentage points, to 4.53%. Both Halifax deals have a £999 fee.

HSBC UK is also expected to make widespread reductions to its mortgage rates on Wednesday. The details have not yet been announced.

First Direct said it is the most substantial round of mortgage rate drops it has made since February this year.

It has also launched two new mortgages for borrowers with a 5% deposit.

First Direct is now offering a rate as low as 4.74%, for new and existing customers looking for a five-year fixed-rate deal, with a 40% deposit.

Liam O’Hara, head of mortgages at First Direct, said: “After today’s rate reductions, several of our mortgage products are now priced under 5%. Our switcher rates have also been significantly reduced to ensure existing customers have competitive options when looking to re-mortgage.”

He added: “We’re also committed to increasing product availability for those looking to get on the ladder with a smaller deposit, which is why we’re also launching new products in the 95% LTV (loan-to-value) space today.”

Hikes in the Bank of England base rate recently stalled after 14 rises in a row.

According to figures from financial information website Moneyfacts, across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate on the market on Tuesday morning was 6.21%. This was down from an average rate of 6.22% on Monday.

The average five-year fixed homeowner mortgage rate was 5.80% on Tuesday morning, down from an average rate of 5.81% on Monday.

James Hyde, a spokesperson at moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said Nationwide Building Society and Virgin Money have also been among the lenders making mortgage rate cuts.

He said: “These rate cuts from First Direct are emblematic of the recent drops in mortgage rates offered by a number of prominent lenders.

“There have been five-year fixed products available at sub-5% for a while now, though lowest rates now sit comfortably below that threshold.”

Lewis Shaw, director at Mansfield-based independent mortgage broker, Shaw Financial Services, told website Newspage: “Halifax stepping into the fray once again and dropping rates close to the 4.5% mark will certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons.

“Hopefully, this adds some momentum to the market and will trigger other lenders to sharpen their pencils or risk losing out.”