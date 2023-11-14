Body Shop sold to private equity firm Aurelius for £207 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body Shop sold to private equity firm Aurelius for £207 million

By Press Association
The Body Shop has 900 stores and 7,000 employees across the world (Nick Ansell/PA)
The Body Shop has been sold to the German owner of Footasylum in a deal worth up to £207 million.

The deal sees Brazil’s Natura & Co recoup just a fraction of the one billion euros (£872 million at today’s exchange rate) that it paid for the cosmetics firm six years ago.

It said the £207 million includes £90 million that Natura can be paid within five years if certain conditions are met.

Roddick Body Shop’s 25th birthday
The Body Shop was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 (Johnny Green/PA)

The private equity buyer, Aurelius, said that it would have an opportunity to “re-energise” the retailer.

“We are delighted to be undertaking this acquisition of an iconic British brand, which pioneered the cruelty-free and natural ingredient movement in the health and beauty market,” said Aurelius partner Tristan Nagler.

“We look forward to working with CEO Ian Bickley and his team to drive operational improvements and re-energise the business, and help to deliver the next chapter of success.”

Founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick in Brighton, the Body Shop has grown to have around 7,000 staff, and 900 stores in 20 different countries.

It also has around 1,600 franchised shops around the world.

Body Shop chief executive Ian Bickley said: “The Body Shop is not only a beauty brand, but also an iconic social business that has captured hearts in nearly every corner of the world.

“We are deeply grateful to Natura & Co for their unwavering support and I’m looking forward to working hand in hand with Aurelius as we adapt and flourish in new global retail environments, always with an eye on sustainable and profitable growth.”

Natura’s chief executive Fabio Barbosa said that the sale would allow his company to refocus its business and concentrate on the Latin American markets.

“We are pleased to have found a strong home for The Body Shop to write the next chapter in its remarkable story, and we extend our sincerest thanks to all The Body Shop’s associates, who contributed immensely to broadening Natura &Co’s horizons. We wish them continued success under the stewardship of Aurelius.”