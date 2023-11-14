Asda sales growth slows after poor weather hits clothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asda sales growth slows after poor weather hits clothing

By Press Association
Asda has reported that sales have slowed for the latest quarter (Chris Radburn/PA)
Asda has revealed a slowdown in sales for the latest quarter, as poor summer weather hit clothing and general merchandise sales.

The UK’s third largest supermarket chain revealed that like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, grew by 2.8% over the third quarter of 2023, compared with the same period last year, as it reported revenues of around £5.4 billion for the period.

However, the sales growth represented a significant slowdown after posting a 9.6% sales increase in the second quarter.

It came as the company was dragged back by a fall in clothing and general merchandise, which includes homeware and technology.

Asda’s 2023 Christmas advert stars Michael Buble, in the role as chief quality officer (Asda/PA)

Like-for-like sales in the division slid by 3.4% year-on-year after it was “impacted by the unseasonal weather across this period”. Sales had grown during the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, food sales increased by 3.2% for the quarter, as the grocery chain hailed strong sales of its Just Essentials own-brand value range of products.

It comes after food inflation eased back in recent months, according to official figures, with milk, cheese and eggs among products witnessing reductions.

Mohsin Issa, co-owner of Asda, confirmed that the retailer has seen its own inflation rates come down recently.

He said: “Despite inflation easing slightly, we know that many families are still struggling, as disposable income for the average household is 10% down compared to two years ago.

“Throughout the quarter we have been focused on helping customers save money whenever they shop with us, and this remains our key focus.

“This means keeping prices low on the products they buy the most, putting money back in their pockets via the Asda Rewards app and passing on savings whenever there is an opportunity to do so.”

On Tuesday, Asda also told investors that it has repaid a £200 million loan facility used to buy 132 petrol stations and adjoined convenience shops. It has also reduced its total debt leverage.

Michael Gleeson, Asda’s chief financial officer, said: “Asda has a sustainable capital structure, strong cash generation and clear strategy to deleverage over time, as the early repayment of the loan facility used to acquire the Co-op business demonstrates.”