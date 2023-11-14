Drugs giant Pfizer to axe 500 jobs at Kent site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drugs giant Pfizer to axe 500 jobs at Kent site

By Press Association
A general view of Pfizer pharmaceuticals company which is situated at Discovery Park, in Sandwich, Kent. The company has revealed plans to cut around 500 jobs at the Kent site (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is to cut around 500 jobs at its site in Sandwich, Kent.

The company said the move is part of previously announced efforts to slash 3.5 billion dollars (£2.8 billion) worth of costs across the firm.

It said it plans to stop its pharmaceutical sciences small molecule (PSSM) operations at the site, which employs around 940 people.

Sky News reported that the roles will be moved to India and the United States.

The company will see other operations continue at the Kent location “with a different size”, a spokeswoman said.

Last month, Pfizer heavily cut its revenue forecasts in the face of lower-than-expected sales of Covid-19 vaccines and treatment.

The spokeswoman for Pfizer said: “We are proud of our heritage of breakthrough science in the UK and we will retain a scientific presence in the UK including at our Discovery Park location in Sandwich.

“These proposals are now in consultation with the affected colleagues.

“All job-related decisions will be made with transparency, respect, and in compliance with all applicable laws.

“More information around this global programme will be shared over the coming months and as part of the full-year guidance for 2024.”