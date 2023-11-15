Fuller’s ‘primed for strong Christmas’ as bookings surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fuller’s ‘primed for strong Christmas’ as bookings surge

By Press Association
Pub group Fuller’s has hailed strong Christmas bookings (Yui Mok/PA)
Pub group Fuller’s has said it is set for bumper Christmas trading as customers shrug off continued pressure from inflation.

Shares in the company rose on Wednesday morning after it reported higher profits and revenues for the past six months and provided an upbeat outlook.

Fuller’s, which owns 376 pubs and hotels across the country, said it is “primed for a strong Christmas”, with bookings up 11% compared with last year.

It comes amid a challenging backdrop for hospitality companies, which have come under pressure from soaring energy and food bills over the past year, as well as concerns over consumer spending.

Fuller's chief executive Simon Emeny (Fuller's/PA)
Chief executive Simon Emeny said Fuller’s has made “strong progress” this year, despite the “challenging economic environment”.

It came as company reported a £14.9 million pre-tax profit for the six months to September 30, jumping from £10.7 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, revenues for the six-month period rose by 12% to £188.8 million.

Fuller’s said higher sales were particularly boosted by strong food trade, which increased 15.5% year-on-year, as it also benefited from higher pricing.

Revenues from accommodation grew by 13.4%, while its drink sales grew 10.9%.

The firm also benefited from the return of office workers and tourists into London, highlighting that pubs in the City are again “becoming a seven-day operation”.

Mr Emeny said the company has seen this sales growth continue in recent weeks.

“We have continued with our strong progress since the period end, with like-for-like sales for the first 32 weeks of the year growing by 11.7%.

“Trading in the City continues to grow and, although we cannot rule out further Tube or train strikes, we are looking forward to a good Christmas.

“With exciting plans in the pipeline, we are looking forward to the second half of the year with confidence.”