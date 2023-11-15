Fuel retailers face fines if they do not ‘come clean’ over pricing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fuel retailers face fines if they do not ‘come clean’ over pricing

By Press Association
Fuel retailers face fines if they fail to be more transparent on pricing, Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has announced (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel retailers face fines if they fail to be more transparent on pricing, Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has announced (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fuel retailers face fines if they fail to be more transparent on pricing, Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has announced.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said it will grant new powers to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to monitor pump prices and report “any sign of malpractice to the Government”.

The move is aimed at improving competition in the market.

Fuel retailers will be required to “come clean on how much they are charging customers on their forecourts versus their profits”, the DESNZ said.

Those that fail to comply could face a fixed fine from the CMA of up to 1% of their worldwide turnover, or an ongoing fine of up to 5% of daily turnover.

A CMA investigation found that some supermarket fuel retailers failed to pass on reductions in wholesale costs last year, charging drivers 6p more per litre for fuel.

This amounted to £900 million in extra costs in 2022 alone.

Motoring services company the RAC recently accused major retailers of increasing margins on fuel, and urged them to cut petrol prices by 5p per litre to reflect lower wholesale costs.

Ms Coutinho said: “At a time when many were struggling with increased living costs, we saw shocking behaviour from some fuel retailers who failed to pass on savings at the pump.

“Now we are cracking down on any petrol station bosses found to be unfairly hiking up their prices.

“That’s why we’re giving the CMA new powers to bring fairness back to the forecourts and make sure UK drivers get a competitive fuel price.”

Many retailers have already voluntarily increased transparency over their costs.

Twelve of the biggest retailers, including all four fuel-selling supermarkets, have signed up to a CMA scheme to share daily price data.

The CMA will receive its new information-gathering powers through amendments tabled on Wednesday to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill, which are expected to come into force next year.

The watchdog will use the data to provide regular public updates on the state of competition in the UK fuel market, as well as report evidence of unjustified price increases.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “This is good news for drivers and, though it might not immediately seem like it, retailers too.

“With persistently high pump prices over the past couple of years, greater transparency about pricing and a keener eye on profit margins should end some of the suspicion that has grown up between fuel companies and the 30 million-plus motorists – not to mention businesses – who rely on their products.”