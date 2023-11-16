Burberry shares dive as it reveals hit from luxury spending slowdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burberry shares dive as it reveals hit from luxury spending slowdown

By Press Association
Fashion group Burberry has warned of a global slowdown in demand for luxury goods as inflation starts to hit wealthy customers (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Fashion group Burberry has warned of a global slowdown in demand for luxury goods as inflation starts to hit wealthy customers, and said it may not meet its full-year profit guidance.

Shares in the group slumped as much as 11% on Thursday morning after it revealed that the slowdown in luxury demand is affecting current trading and said, if it continues, it will mean it is unlikely to achieve previous expectations for low double-digit full-year revenue growth.

The firm added that, if sales do not pick up, underlying earnings for 2023-24 will be towards the lower end of the market’s expected range of £552 million to £668 million.

It came after Burberry reported pre-tax profit falling to £219 million for the six months to September 30, down from £251 million a year ago, but underlying earnings came in better than expected at £223 million, despite a 6% fall.

Chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said: “While the macroeconomic environment has become more challenging recently, we are confident in our strategy to realise our potential as the modern British luxury brand, and we remain committed to achieving our medium and long-term targets.”

The luxury industry is feeling the pinch as high inflation and rising interest rates squeeze consumer spending.

Burberry reported a marked slowdown in comparable store sales growth in its second quarter, at 1% compared with 18% in the previous three months.

First-quarter trading had been boosted by surging trading in China, Burberry’s largest market, as shoppers returned to stores after Covid lockdown measures the previous year.

But this faded away in the second quarter and the global pullback in spending hit overall trading.

Burberry said early signs of demand for its winter 2023 collection – the group’s first by designer Daniel Lee – were “encouraging”, though investors spooked by the caution over its ability to meet annual earnings guidance.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The shine is dimming on the luxury sector as even higher-end consumers tighten their belts.

“Heralded as a more resilient corner of the economy, suggestions of missing targets and lower-end profits aren’t what investors have come to expect.”

“The work the group’s done to become a more premium luxury house is to be commended and will improve strength in the long-term, but there’s no getting away from the fact that particularly aspirational, younger shoppers are thinking twice before swiping their cards,” she added.