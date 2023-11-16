Wowcher asked to stop use of pressure sales tactics ‘to avoid court action risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wowcher asked to stop use of pressure sales tactics ‘to avoid court action risk’

By Press Association
The online discount voucher business Wowcher has been warned about its selling practices by the CMA (PA)
The competition watchdog has asked Wowcher to stop using pressure selling tactics “to avoid the risk of court action”.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Wowcher’s extensive use of countdown clocks and marketing claims such as ‘Running out!’ or ‘In high demand!’ could be putting unfair pressure on customers to make quick purchases.

It has called on the site to “agree to change the way they do business to avoid the risk of court action”.

Wowcher is a large online site that offers deals on a variety of products and services, such as hotels, restaurants and experiences.

The CMA launched an investigation in March following concerns about Wowcher’s online selling practices, including whether its ‘urgency claims’ were misleading shoppers and could break consumer protection law.

The watchdog said it had found evidence that these claims risked giving the misleading impression that products would increase in price or would not be available, when this was often not the case.

The CMA said it was also concerned about other practices used by Wowcher, including hidden charges and the use of a pre-ticked box to enrol consumers into VIP memberships on Wowcher’s site, which might lead to additional unintended purchases by consumers.

The CMA wrote to Wowcher on Thursday detailing its concerns and outlining the ways in which the company could formally address them.

It said Wowcher now had the opportunity to respond and avoid court action by signing undertakings to change its online sales practices.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “Misleading urgency claims put pressure on shoppers to make quick decisions when spending their money.

“With soaring living costs people need the time to shop around and find the right deals.

“We want to send an important message to Wowcher and other online businesses that time is running out on pressure selling tactics and we are calling on them to agree to change the way they do business to avoid the risk of court action.”