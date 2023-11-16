Young’s seals deal to buy rival City Pub Group for £162m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Young’s seals deal to buy rival City Pub Group for £162m

By Press Association
Young’s is to buy rival City Pub Group in a £162m deal (Young’s/PA)
Young’s is to buy rival City Pub Group in a £162m deal (Young’s/PA)

Young’s has agreed a £162 million deal to snap up London-based rival City Pub Group.

Investors in City Pub Group will receive 108.75p per share as well as the remainder in Young’s shares as part of the deal.

The move will bring a further 50 pubs into the Young’s business, taking its total estate to 279 pubs and bolstering its position as one of the biggest operators in London and the South East.

It comes against a challenging backdrop for pubs and the wider hospitality sector, amid pressure from higher borrowing costs and tighter customer budgets.

Young’s has said it will seek to benefit from “synergies” as part of the deal, particularly linked to overlapping jobs across the two firms.

The companies said the move is therefore “expected to result in a headcount reduction”, including roles within City Pub Group’s management, as well as other corporate and support roles.

Young’s chief executive Simon Dodds said: “City Pubs is an excellent business we have followed for some time, and one which aligns closely with Young’s in terms of both strategy and culture.

“Both businesses have performed well in a tough trading environment recently, testament to the strength of our business models, people and approach to customers.”

The Roundhouse pub
City Pub Group owns venues including the Roundhouse in Wandsworth, south-west London (City Pub Group/PA)

City Pub Group was founded by David Bruce, John Roberts and current executive chairman Clive Watson, who has previously appeared in reality TV show Made In Chelsea alongside his daughters, Lucy and Tiffany.

Mr Watson said: “Mindful of the uncertain economic climate, high interest rates and inflation in particular, and our plans for long-term growth as an independent company, initial approaches were rejected.

“However, following careful consideration, we believe the transaction is in the best interests of City Pubs shareholders with the ability to realise 75% of the equity in cash at a material premium to the current share price together with a stake in the future upside.

“The board believes the transaction significantly accelerates the value that could be realised in the short term by City Pubs if it were to remain independent.”

The deal also came as Young’s recorded stronger sales and profits for the past six months.

It posted a pre-tax profit of £24.5 million for the six months to October 2, up from £23.9 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, revenues rose by 5.4% to £196.5 million for the half-year as it was buoyed by strong drink sales.

Bosses said it saw a particular boost from the recent Rugby World Cup and highlighted surging sales of Guinness and Aperol Spritz.