HMV to return to Oxford Street next week

By Press Association
HMV returns to London’s Oxford Street next week following a four-year absence (HMV/PA)
HMV returns to Oxford Street next week following a four-year absence from the historic West End shopping centre.

The music retailer said the store, which will open on November 24, will create 70 jobs.

The company shut its flagship London store in 2019 after tumbling into administration before a rescue takeover by Canadian Doug Putman’s Sunrise Records.

The site, where HMV opened its first shop in 1921, had been operating as an American sweet shop following the closure.

However, in April, HMV confirmed it had sealed a deal with the landlord to return to the site.

It said the shop will become the largest entertainment store in London and is expected to draw appearances and signings by renowned musicians to its “purpose-built performance floor”.

It will stock more than 4,000 popular culture merchandise lines, some 20,000 vinyl albums and CDs, in excess of 8,000 4kUHD, Blu-rays and DVDs, as well as music technology products.

The opening follows a significant turnaround in trading at the retailer since it was taken over by Mr Putman in 2019.

HMV’s flagship Oxford Street store closed down in 2019 (Alys Key/PA)

The Canadian billionaire said: “Our new HMV shop concept and fan-focused offer is really working for us, with HMV once again becoming a mainstay on the UK high street.

“The return to Oxford Street and reopening of our flagship is a culmination of the team’s hard work over the past four years and, as a business, we see it as the launchpad for an exciting new era for HMV.

“We want our new Oxford Street shop to become a home for like-minded pop-culture fans and music lovers to come together under one roof, as it memorably has been in the past for so many people.

“We can’t wait to open our doors on the 24th, with a host of exciting entertainment planned for our customers.”