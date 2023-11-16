Shares fall in London amid poor showing from oil and gas giants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shares fall in London amid poor showing from oil and gas giants

By Press Association
Shares in BP and Shell fell on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shares in BP and Shell fell on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Shares in London fell again on Thursday as the FTSE 100 fell behind its counterparts in Europe and the US.

A poor performance from the oil and gas sector and some retailers, especially Burberry, whose results were out on Thursday, helped pull down the index.

The FTSE 100 fell 75.94 points, or 1.01% to end the day at 7410.97.

B&Q owner Kingfisher, Ocado and B&M all saw their shares join the losers close to the bottom of the index. Shell and BP also suffered after oil prices fell 4.1% to 77.82 dollars per barrel.

Chris Beauchamp, an analyst at trading platform IG, said that shares of some companies have fallen because they went “ex-dividend”.

This refers to the date after which investors will no longer be entitled to the dividend if they buy the company’s shares.

“Much of the exuberance seen earlier in the week for stocks has faded, with weakness in retailers and a swathe of ex-dividend names hitting the FTSE 100,” he said.

“The bounce in stocks has slowed dramatically, though the reasons to buy keep coming through.

“First it was CPI, then retail sales and PPI, and now comes a fresh fall in oil prices and yields, the two chief bugbears of stocks in recent months.

“Jobless claims rose to their highest level since mid-August, another sign of a cooling in the US economy, and a further brick in the wall of expectations that the Fed is now on pause for the foreseeable future.”

At the end of the day in Europe Frankfurt’s Dax index rose 0.24%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed down 0.57%.

In New York a little while after markets had closed in Europe the S&P 500 was trading down 0.22%, while the Dow Jones was 0.45% lower

On currency markets the pound was trading barely lower against the dollar at 1.2417 and had risen by a tiny amount against the euro at 1.1445.

In company news, Burberry’s shares plummeted to the bottom of the FTSE after it said that there had been a slowdown in the demand for luxury goods around the world.

Shares ended the day down 9.8% after the retailer said it might not meet its profit guidance for the year.

Mr Beauchamp said: “Sentiment on the index continues to sour following Burberry’s numbers this morning.

“The downturn in luxury spending is not exactly applicable to most stocks in the index, but where luxury spending goes, other spending is sure to follow, putting pressure on the index’s other retail names, a point underlined by WalMart’s numbers today in the US.”

Elsewhere, shares in Hotel Chocolat soared 161% after the business said it had agreed to be taken over by chocolate giant Mars.

The £534 million deal lets the US giant take over the luxury chocolate brand which has 130 shops across the UK.

Hotel Chocolat’s shares have been suffering in recent years, as the business went through a major restructuring.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Halma, up 62.5p to 2,028p, National Grid, up 20.8p to 1,010p, Endeavour Mining, up 27p to 1,711p, Centrica, up 1.7p to 149.3p, and SSE, up 20p to 1,771p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Burberry, down 194.5p to 1,550p, Ocado, down 36.8p to 559.4p, Hargreaves Lansdown, down 44p to 710p, DS Smith, down 12.6p to 286.4p, and Smurfit Kappa, down 112p to 2,746p.