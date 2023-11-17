Amigo Loans says talks over potential deal fell through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Amigo Loans says talks over potential deal fell through

By Press Association
Sub-prime lender Amigo owed millions of pounds to its customers (Amigo/PA)
Amigo Loans said that one of its few remaining lifelines had come to nothing as it terminated talks which it hoped might have provided some payout to shareholders.

The business said that the exclusivity agreement it signed a month ago with investor Craven House Capital and others had been terminated.

The high-interest loan provider suspended its shares from trading when the agreement was signed a month ago. It said trading would resume on Friday after the potential for a deal fell apart.

“This is disappointing news as the transaction, in the form of a reverse takeover of Amigo, offered a solution that could have provided a future for shareholders, offering some small value that wouldn’t be available otherwise,” said chief executive Danny Malone.

“As we continue the orderly wind-down of our lending business, we remain open to assessing other viable options that could be beneficial for our shareholders, our people and wider stakeholders.”

The company said that it “has been and continues to be open to any expression of interest from third parties in all or any assets of the business.”

But if it cannot find a “viable alternative” there will be nothing left for shareholders and the business will need to be liquidated, Amigo said.

Amigo offered struggling people very high loans at high interest rates. But it was later found to have mis-sold to many of its customers.

The business agreed to pay them some compensation and avoided a fine by the regulator because it was close to collapse.

After many attempts to raise cash that could keep the business going and also give compensation to customers, Amigo in March said that it would likely liquidate the business.