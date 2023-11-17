Nationwide grows profits as member benefits hit record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nationwide grows profits as member benefits hit record high

By Press Association
Nationwide Building Society has grown its profits and reported record-high financial benefits for members (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nationwide Building Society has grown its profits and reported record-high financial benefits for members as it said its savings rates are better than rival banks on the market.

Higher borrowing costs helped bolster the group’s income despite a subdued housing market resulting in lower mortgage lending.

The group reported an underlying pre-tax profit of £1.3 billion for the six months to September, soaring from £980 million the year before.

The group is owned by its members and not shareholders, meaning it could hand out some £344 million in payments to eligible members this year.

Its total underlying income surged by more than £250 million as rising interest rates meant it took in more cash from loans.

The building society revealed its financial benefit for members hit £885 million, which it said reflects it passing on higher interest to savers than other banks on the market.

Deposits grew by £4.2 billion as more savers shopped around for better fixed-rate savings deals and Nationwide said it was gaining customers switching from other banks.

Chris Rhodes, Nationwide’s chief financial officer, told the PA news agency: “It is a very competitive market and we expect it to get more competitive.

“But we pay higher rates than the market average so we would expect to be a beneficiary from inflows of deposits to our products.

“Customers are definitely saving as much as they can in this environment.”

Building societies survey
Nationwide said it was gaining customers from people shopping around for better savings rates (Paul Faith/PA)

But mortgage lending declined over the latest period amid a slowdown in the housing market, with higher borrowing costs affecting some people’s ability to afford a home.

While mortgage rates are starting to turn a corner, affordability is likely to remain stretched for some time, the lender said.

Mr Rhodes told PA: “We think we’re very close if not already at the peak of base rates… we now have five and two-year mortgages with rates below 5%.

“As we move forward, you would expect the swap curve to come down more, and therefore fixed-rate mortgages to start to decline.”

But Mr Rhodes said that is likely to take up to two years to stimulate demand in the housing market, rather than any immediate boost.

Customers have proven to be more resilient than expected, Nationwide said, despite grappling with the higher cost of living.

The take-up of support measures introduced in the Government’s “mortgage charter” earlier this year has remained much lower than people utilising the Covid payment holidays, the building society revealed.

It means fewer borrowers have chosen to take action such as extending their mortgage term to reduce monthly payments or switch to interest-only payments for six months.

However, the level of borrowers falling behind on their payments increased slightly over the latest period, although remaining low, as higher rates and persistent inflation continue to affect households.

Debbie Crosbie, Nationwide’s chief executive, said: “Nationwide is performing strongly, and our strategy is to safeguard the future strength of the society and provide a good way to bank for customers.

“We are the main challenger to shareholder-owned banks and use our mutual status to make a meaningful impact on communities and improve society.”