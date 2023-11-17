Pub giant Marston’s hires Merlin executive to be next boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pub giant Marston’s hires Merlin executive to be next boss

By Press Association
Marston’s has appointed Justin Platt to be its next boss (Marston’s/PA)
Pub firm Marston’s has appointed Justin Platt from Alton Towers operator Merlin Entertainment to be its new boss.

He will replace Andrew Andrea, who stepped down as chief executive officer on Friday.

It comes after Mr Andrea led the company for two years through a challenging economic backdrop, including sharp cost increases and pressures on consumer spending.

Shares in the group, which runs 1,415 pubs and employs around 11,000 people, have dropped by more than half over the past two years as a result.

Justin Platt
Justin Platt will take over as Marston’s chief executive officer in January (Marston’s/PA)

Marston’s added that current trading remains in line with expectations. It will provide an update on trading next month.

Mr Platt will join the pub firm in January 2024 after spending 12 years at Merlin Entertainment, the attractions and theme park business which operates Legoland and Madame Tussauds, most recently as chief strategy officer.

“I am delighted to be joining Marston’s,” Mr Platt said.

“The company has massive potential and a passionate and talented team.

“I am really looking forward to working with the board and the management team to deliver the sustainable business growth that will drive value for our shareholders.”

Andrew Andrea took over at the helm of Marston's in 2021 (Marston's/PA)
William Rucker, Marston’s chairman, said: “I am very pleased to be able to announce the appointment of Justin Platt whose broad consumer sector expertise, strategic acumen and prowess in customer experience at Merlin will be of great benefit to Marston’s at this stage in the company’s journey.

“Andrew has worked for the company for over 20 years and the board thanks him for his valuable contribution, particularly in recent times, which has been one of the most challenging for our sector. He leaves with our very best wishes.”

Mr Andrea said: “I am extremely proud to have navigated Marston’s out of the pandemic as a focused pub business and put in place a first-class management team who are achieving market outperformance.

“This is the right time for me to step down and I am confident the business is in great shape with strong future potential.”