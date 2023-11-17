Music lovers hoping to attend Glastonbury warned to watch out for scammers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Music lovers hoping to attend Glastonbury warned to watch out for scammers

By Press Association
Music lovers are being warned by a major bank to watch out for scammers circling as Glastonbury Festival tickets become available (Ben Birchall/PA)
Music lovers are being warned by a major bank to watch out for scammers circling as Glastonbury Festival tickets become available.

HSBC UK said criminals will typically pose as a seller and post on social media or online marketplaces.

Once the bait has been taken, they will claim they will post or email the tickets once a bank transfer has been made. But nothing arrives and the criminal disappears.

Recent scam data from HSBC UK has shown the average purchase scam carried out between July and September was for £894.

David Callington, HSBC UK’s head of fraud said: “Scammers are devious criminals who are well versed in tuning in to these events to steal money from innocent consumers looking for tickets at a bargain price.

“But if someone tries to buy a ticket from an unofficial source, there’s a good chance they will lose their money.

“Purchase scams – where people pay for goods or services which turn out to be fake – are on the rise, with scammers preferring to scam more people with lower-value scams than specifically targeting victims for higher-value frauds.

“We have expert teams working around the clock to identify suspicious transactions, but people can also help protect themselves by taking note of fraud warnings when making payments, and keeping up to date with the latest scam warnings which are highlighted on our latest phishing and social media scams web page or through our fraud and cyber awareness app (on both Android and iOS).”

Standard Glastonbury Festival tickets go on general release on Sunday November 19 at 9am and those wanting to attend need to have already registered in advance.

Giving general tips to stay safe when buying any concert tickets, HSBC UK advised people buy tickets only from the venue’s box office, official sellers or reputable fan websites.

It said people should not click on social media, text or email links or attachments offering tickets, as they could link to fraudulent or malware sites.

People should also avoid paying for tickets via bank transfer, check sellers’ privacy and returns policies and keep receipts, the bank said.