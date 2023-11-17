Collapsed NMC Health misled markets over £3.2bn of debt, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Collapsed NMC Health misled markets over £3.2bn of debt, says watchdog

By Press Association
NMC Health entered administration in 2020 (NMC Health/PA)
NMC Health entered administration in 2020 (NMC Health/PA)

The financial watchdog has found collapsed hospital operator NMC Health committed market abuse by understating its debts by as much as 4 billion dollars (£3.2 billion).

On Friday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) censured the former FTSE 100 company for misleading the market.

However, it stopped short of fining the business as no funds are expected to be left at the business once outstanding debts to creditors are paid out.

NMC Health was a London-listed healthcare operator, primarily running hospitals in the Middle East. It entered the FTSE 100 in 2017 after rapid growth and was valued at £8.6 billion at its peak in 2018.

However, in late 2019, short-seller Muddy Waters published a report raising questions over NMC’s financial reporting.

In early 2020, the company then fired its chief executive and confirmed financial discrepancies, before ultimately being forced into administration in April that year.

The FCA said the company “published a series of financial statements and several clarification announcements, which contained materially inaccurate information about its debt position” between March 2019 and February 2020.

“The financial statements disclosed publicly misled investors by understating its debts by as much as 4 billion US dollars,” the watchdog said.

It added that its investigation found that the company had been “operating dual sets of accounting records”.

Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “The concealment of NMC’s debt position and subsequent collapse has left creditors including investors out of pocket.

“While the administrator has sought to recover any value and distribute to creditors, the FCA has sought, through the public censure, to explain how and why investors were misled to ensure that lessons are learnt.

“We have engaged with law enforcement agencies abroad and will continue to provide any further support they may request to help combat financial crime.”