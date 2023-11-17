British Airways’ green fuel project wins Government backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

British Airways’ green fuel project wins Government backing

By Press Association
Saf is produced from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil (Steve Parsons/PA)
Saf is produced from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil (Steve Parsons/PA)

A partnership involving British Airways to develop lower carbon aviation fuels has secured a share of new Government funding.

The airline expressed hope that the investment will “help establish the UK as a world-leader” in the production of sustainable aviation fuels (Saf).

Project Speedbird – the carrier’s joint partnership with green fuel businesses Nova Pangaea Technologies and LanzaJet – secured a total of £9 million from the Government’s Advanced Fuels Fund (AFF) competition.

Saf is produced from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the UK is ‘quickly becoming a Saf superpower’ (Lucy North/PA)

It cuts carbon emissions by up to 70% compared with traditional jet fuel, but is currently several times more expensive to produce.

Project Speedbird is aimed at producing 102 million litres of Saf per year.

This would decrease CO2 emissions by 230,000 tonnes, which British Airways said is equivalent to around 26,000 domestic flights.

Some £53 million was shared by a total of nine projects in the latest round of the AFF competition to support the development of Saf in the UK.

Under the Department for Transport’s Saf mandate, at least 10% of the fuel used by airlines in the UK must be made from sustainable feedstocks by 2030.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The investment we’re announcing today demonstrates our confidence in the UK’s Saf industry – creating jobs, encouraging overseas investment and levelling up communities across the whole country.

“Thanks to this Government’s backing, the UK is quickly becoming a Saf superpower – ensuring people can continue to travel how they want, in a way that’s fit for the future.”

The development of Saf is seen as vital to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon emissions.

Several airline and airport bosses have expressed concern that the UK risks falling behind other nations in developing production facilities.

The US has introduced a tax credit scheme to lure investors in Saf production.

There have been calls for the UK Government to introduce a mechanism which would reduce the difference in price between Saf and traditional jet fuel.

Following the AFF funding announcement, British Airways director of sustainability Carrie Harris said: “Sustainable aviation fuel will play a critical role in meeting our net-zero targets and is currently the only realistic low carbon solution for long-haul flights, so it is vital that we continue to invest and develop Saf technology in order to create enough supply.

“We welcome the Government’s investment and continued support in Project Speedbird which represents landmark new technology for UK Saf supply.

“The UK has the potential to become a leader in the production of Saf, and this pioneering project is one step closer to this becoming a reality.”

Virgin Atlantic plane
Virgin Atlantic will operate the first transatlantic flight powered by 100% Saf later this month (PA)

Virgin Atlantic will operate the first transatlantic flight powered by 100% Saf from London Heathrow to New York JFK on November 28.

The flight is aimed at demonstrating the effectiveness of the fuel.

Saf can currently be used in jet engines to a maximum blend of 50% with kerosene without the need for any modifications.