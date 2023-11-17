Unions present Tata with alternative plan aimed at saving jobs at steel plant

Unions have given steel giant Tata an alternative plan aimed at saving jobs at the biggest steel plant in the country.

Tata Steel wants to decarbonise its site at Port Talbot in South Wales under moves to safeguard its future.

Unions fear the plan would lead to around 3,000 job losses.

They have used independent consultancy Syndex to draw up an alternative plan for the Port Talbot site which was presented to Tata on Friday.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB national officer, said: “Unions always said Tata’s plan wasn’t viable – hopefully the company are beginning to recognise that too.

“The alternative plan developed by Syndex is credible, workable and will secure decarbonised steelmaking in South Wales – as well as further down the supply chain.

“Tata, the Government and unions now need to work together to make it happen.”

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: “Tata Steel, its employee representatives and the UK and Welsh governments are all committed to transitioning to greener steelmaking in the UK.

“While we recognise the understandable concerns of our many stakeholders, we are confident that we can build a sustainable, low carbon business that continues to support steel communities, and will be at the heart of a future green UK economy.

“We welcome the opportunity to discuss the UK Steel Committee’s report and the independent analysis it will offer. We will give it full consideration before entering into formal consultation with our employee representatives and will ensure these discussions are transparent, productive and carried out in a meaningful way.”