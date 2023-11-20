Black Friday scam warning issued to parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Black Friday scam warning issued to parents

By Press Association
Parents are being warned to watch out for fake deals being advertised online this Black Friday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Parents are being warned to watch out for fake deals being advertised online this Black Friday.

Research for the Take Five To Stop Fraud campaign, run by banking and finance industry body UK Finance, indicates that more than a quarter (27%) of parents have been tricked by purchase scams.

A purchase scam happens when a person makes a payment for goods or services that never turn up.

Criminals often advertise tech such as phones or computers at low prices to attract buyers, persuading them to make bank transfers, then disappearing once the payment is made. They may do this either through fake websites or fake ads on social media as well as through auction websites.

Only a quarter (26%) of parents surveyed said they always research sellers before they buy.

UK Finance’s recent half-year fraud report found that purchase scams are the most common kind of authorised fraud, accounting for two-thirds of cases.

The volume of purchase scam cases has grown by 43%, from 53,907 in the first half of 2022, to 76,946 in the first half of 2023. The amount stolen from victims in this period also rose by 31% to £40.9 million.

The report also indicated that 77% of authorised push payment (APP) scams start on online platforms.

Ben Donaldson, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: “More and more criminals are using fake ads and websites to target their victims.

“And particularly at this time of year, too many parents who are trying to bring joy to their children are falling victim to these ruthless crimes.

“The consequences go beyond financial, because the deception involved can cause real emotional and psychological damage. So, this Black Friday, when you’re searching for gifts for your children and loved ones, take extra care online. Check sellers thoroughly before buying and make sure you follow the Take Five to Stop Fraud advice – stop, challenge, protect.”

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 parents of five to 30-year-olds across the UK in October for the research.

To help people stay safe, the Take Five To Stop Fraud campaign advice is to:

Stop – Take a moment before parting with your money or information.

Challenge – Could it be fake? It is OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests.

Protect – Contact your bank immediately if you think you have been scammed and report it to Action Fraud.

Black Friday this year is on November 24.