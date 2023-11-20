MusicMagpie in early stage of takeover talks with BT and private equity firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

MusicMagpie in early stage of takeover talks with BT and private equity firm

By Press Association
Refurbished electronics retailer musicMagpie has confirmed talks over a possible sale to telecoms group BT and the private equity owner of Footasylum and The Body Shop.(musicMagpie/PA)
Refurbished electronics retailer musicMagpie has confirmed talks over a possible sale to telecoms group BT and the private equity owner of Footasylum and The Body Shop.(musicMagpie/PA)

Refurbished electronics retailer musicMagpie has confirmed talks over a possible sale to telecoms group BT and the private equity owner of Footasylum and The Body Shop.

MusicMagpie said discussions with BT and Aurelius were at a “very early stage”.

The takeover talks come after musicMagpie saw its shares slump since a stock market flotation two-and-a-half years ago, which valued the group at more than £200 million.

Its shares are now worth less than £20 million, with the stock trading at 18.75p at market close on Friday, and the group understood to have recently called in consultants at Deloitte to review its options, including a sale.

BT and Aurelius now have until December 18 to make a firm offer or walk away.

News of the talks follow less than a week after Aurelius agreed a cut-price deal to buy cosmetics retailer The Body Shop from Brazil’s Natura & Co for up to £207 million.

Stockport-based musicMagpie has seen shares come under pressure since the pandemic, with trading hit earlier this year by postal strikes and poor consumer confidence.

Its US business, Decluttr, has also struggled to make headway in the American market.

Revenues across the group plunged 14% to £61.9 million from £71.3 million a year earlier, leaving widened pre-tax losses of £3.2 million in the six months to May 31 against previous half-year losses of £1 million.

The firm’s US sales tumbled from £18.4 million to £14.7 million in the first half.

The rise of streaming services have taken their toll on its traditional business buying and selling unwanted DVDs and disc media, while book sales remained in decline as expected, falling to £20.9 million from £25.3 million a year ago.

But musicMagpie said it was hoping for a second-half boost, given that peak trading is seen around Black Friday in November.

The group was launched in 2007 selling second-hand CDs and later expanding into DVDs, books and video games.

It now also recycles mobile phones and tech gadgets for resale.